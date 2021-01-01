The Wagner Power Steamer 715 is ideal for the quick and effective removal of all types of wallpaper in small and medium jobs. The 1 gallon tank has a 1500 watt heating element that provides up to 70 minutes of steam time from one fill. The steamer comes with a large 8 In. x 11 In. steamplate for large work areas, and a small 3 In. x 6 In. steamplate for small work areas. The 12 Ft. cool touch hose allows the user to work over a large area without constantly relocating the unit. The system uses only water, so it is environmentally friendly and cost effective to use. Wagner Power Steamer 715 Multi-Purpose Wallpaper Steamer in White | 0282036