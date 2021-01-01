From nylabone
Nylabone Power Play Basketball B-Ball Gripz Dog Toy, Medium
Add a new and fun exciting element to playtime with Nylabone’s Power Play B-Ball Gripz Dog Toy! This unique basketball has an indented shape, so it’s easier for your pup to pick it right up! Even though it’s flat on one side, it still great for rolling, and it stays put once it’s done, so your dog can grab the ball and go without the hassle. Plus, it delivers an unpredictable bounce to keep your paw-tner on his toes. The outside is made of durable rubber that has an authentic basketball texture and the inside contains a squeaker to pique your pup’s interest!