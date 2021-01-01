From allstar rugs
Power Loom Brown Rug
Advertisement
The designer Contours collection offers the hottest licensed, theme designs in rich and colorful hues. Hand-carved details add depth and character. Each olefin yarn is twisted and heat set creating long-lasting color and durability. Constructed of 100-percent heavyweight twisted heat-set olefin ensuring a high-quality rug that is designed and built to last. The exceptionally strong and durable rug that is highly resistant to stains, soil, and odors; conveniently easy to clean and care for. Colorfast makes it resilient to fading; rug will keep its bold colors and rich elegant luster for many years of luxurious use. Heat set backing allows the rug to breathe and dries quickly, adding to it's resistance to moisture and mildew. Please note: Color may vary from actual rug color due to lighting when taking the picture and or how the customers monitor shows colors. Rug Size: 3'9" x 5'1"