From idesign
Power Lock Shower Caddy
Advertisement
Features:Combo basketWire drains and dries quicklyRust resistantEasy to installNo hardware neededLift, push and lock feature for secure adhesion to smooth surfacesConstructed of durable stainless steel wireCan be used with ceramic tileProduct Type: Shower CaddyFinish: Stainless SteelPrimary Material: Stainless SteelMount Type: SuctionMounting Hardware Included: YesSurface Type Compatibility: Tile, FiberglassAdjustable Shelves/Baskets: NoRust Resistant: YesWater Resistant: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaCorner Design: NoClamp Included: Mildew Resistant: YesSpefications:ADA Compliant: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCSA Certified: Low Lead Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: Dimensions:Adjustable Height: NoMinimum Overall Height: Maximum Overall Height: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5.3Adjustable Width: Minimum Overall Width: Maximum Overall Width: Overall Width - Side to Side: 11.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4.25Overall Product Weight: 0.63Distance Between Shelves: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Warranty: