Pulaski Power Home Theatre Recliner, 38.0" L X 39.5" W X 43.0" H, Red

One outlet and two USB changing plugs are hidden in arm storage and available at the push of a button for easy charging access. Easily charge your tablet or phone with the USB plug or use the outlet to power any other electronic device from the comfort of your seat. Power Recline to infinite positions with the touch of a button. You can sit upright for an intense movie, recline to relax, or lay fully back to take a nap. Swivel tray can attach to either arm for easy use and stows in arm storage when not in use. Swivel tray is perfect for use with a laptop or tablet when you need to work, or to hold your snacks during the show. PREMIUM faux Leather cover is breathable, extremely soft and durable, and easy to clean. Fabric content is 80% polyester and 20% polyurethane. Chair dimensions - 38.0" L x 39.5" W x 43.0" H . Seat dimensions - 24.41” W x 20.67” D x 20.08” H