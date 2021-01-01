Powell Company Powell Twyla White and Grey 5 Piece Dining Set, Smokey White & Grey

Gather around this handsome five-piece dining set featuring a timeless four post table and four matching chairs. Comfortably accommodates four adults. Constructed from rubberwood with an ash wood veneer in a dark grey and smokey white finish, the table offers a natural warmth complemented by the crisp chair upholstery. Neutral hues suit any color scheme while the padded upholstery ensures premium comfort. By balancing durability with style, this set offers long-lasting beauty for years to come. Color: Smokey White & Grey.