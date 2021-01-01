Powell Company Powell Harbour Dark Grey Console Table

Bring elegance and bold style to any area of your home. The Harbour Dark Grey Console Table with tapered, turned legs sit atop a shelf base. A long, wide tabletop and a lower shelf base create plenty of space for everything from a gorgeous vase to a lovely table lamp to a selection of favorite books. A multi-step dark grey finish is sealed with a glaze to show off the ash wood veneer grain. Perfectly suited as an anchor for your wall mounted TV, behind the living room sofa, in the entry way, as a buffet in the dining area or to accent the bedroom.