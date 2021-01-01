From progressive international
Progressive International Powdered Sugar bread storage, 1 Piece
SUPERIOR QUALITY: The PrepWorks by Progressive Sugar ProKeeper storage container combines high quality construction with a silicone seal for air-tight storage INNOVATIVE DESIGN: The flip-to-pour spout and contoured body make for easy one-handed use EASY TO READ MEASURMENTS: The 1. 4-Quart storage container has measurement markings clearly display remaining sugar and also includes an easy-catch latch that holds the lid tightly closed PATENT PENDING DESIGN: The patent pending stainless steel hinges swing wide open for no-fuss access to fill or measure and will fit into the dishwasher for easy care 1-POUND CAPACITY: The PrepWorks Sugar ProKeeper will easily hold a 1 lb. bag of sugar with room to spare and measures 6. 75" L x 4. 75" W x 7. 5"H', Weight: 0.5732018812 Pounds, Manufacturer: Progressive International