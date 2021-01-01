Revlon Powder Blush, 029 Rose Bomb, 0.18 oz

Revlon Powder Blush is microfine and buildable for a subtle to intense blush lookThe color true pigments in this powdery soft blush add vibrancy and dimensionUse Revlon’s Contour and Blush Brush to run over the color and sweep it over the apples of your cheeks then swirl it around to blendOur blush makeup is available in bold 12 shades and 3 finishes: matte, satin, or shimmer so you can blush exactly how you wantRevlon has the high-quality, high-pigment, bold makeup you need to be yourself. Create any look—day to night, weekday to weekend—with our longwear color eyeshadows, eyeliners, matte or shiny lipsticks, and more