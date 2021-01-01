Lee's Coffee Pourover Fresh Ground Filter Packs, New Orleans Style, 50 Count

Fresh brewed cup of coffee crafted from 100% Arabica, high quality, and selected beans Experienced different nuances of flavor from round to fruity-complex layers that could be captured through popover coffee Indulged your sense, beginning from the aroma of the coffee ground blossoming as pouring the hot water down Coffee personalized to taste: allows you to be your own barista, by personalizing your freshly-brewed coffee with milk, fresh cream and/or sugar Fresh brewed on-the-go, conveniently enjoy at home, work, travel, camp, or give as a gift