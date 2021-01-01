From foundry select
Pouf Ottoman
Advertisement
Add a sophisticated accent to your living room with a one of a kind pouf that has an authentic texture and unique Berber geometric patterns. Floor Pouf with rich colors, harmonious designs and stunning motifs that can add luxury and warmth to your space. Made from handwoven cactus silk fabric by the very skilled women, craftsmen and hand weavers who still use time-honored techniques to create a unique piece of art with tribal Berber motifs, then transformed by us into floor poufs using the most premium materials available. Artisanship: Fabric is made from 100% organic premium quality cactus silk. Local villagers in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco harvest the leaves of the Sabra Cactus plant. Artisans weave the cactus filaments into a soft, durable yarn. They dye the yarn with all-natural botanical pigments for maximum vibrancy. Our expert weavers loom the textured yarn into cactus silk fabric with traditional wooden pedal looms, using patterns curated by our designers. The fabric is then re-imagined by us to thoughtfully make these unique Floor Poufs. The poufs are then processed to dilute the dyes and create a beautiful faded effect; No two are ever exactly the same!