From winston porter
Pottstown 3 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
Decor your dining room with this stylish dining set includes a small dining table and two dining chairs. Comfy and luxurious linen offers any dining-room a relaxing and friendly feel with the small kitchen table. The round shape table features a pedestal base that will furnish your dining area with a sophisticated look. With a softly rounded bevel at the edge of the tabletop, this well-designed and comfortable kitchen dinette table may be used for hours at a time. This small dining table requires very little space and it’d be a great choice if you are struggling with space in your dining area. Made up of rubberwood, the table is stable and offers a sturdy finish. The impressive style throughout the kitchen dining chair backs give a sense of aesthetic interest to your dining space whilst joining together seamlessly vast assortments of decor and decor trends. This excellent dining chair is well suited for private household get-togethers, holiday dinners, and even the occasional take-out dinner. These dining chairs are available in microfiber seats. The frame of the chairs are engineered to offer a great amount of comfort to your spine and thus reduce the chances of back pain. The standard shape, size, and design makes the dining area significantly attractive. This budget-friendly, durable and comfortable dining set can be good choice if you are looking for a great dining time experience with your family or friends.