Currey & Company Potter Chandelier - Color: Gold - Size: 8 light

The Potter Chandelier by Currey & Company is a sculptural and transitional piece from designer Denise McGaha that takes inspiration from Brutalist design and desert yucca. A circular band supports a repeating arrangement of wrought iron geometrical pieces, creating a dramatic crown of light. Clean and defined, this chandelier adds a bold, textural quality to the rooms it brightens, bringing some elegant flair with a lovely metallic finish to a variety of interior spaces. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Aurora Antique