POTS Makes Me Salty Funny POTS Warrior POTS Awareness Premium T-Shirt

Click on brand for more family matching designs. October is Dysautonomia Awareness Month. Wear Turquoise for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Awareness Day. Support every person in their fight against POTS. Proud family member of a POTS Warrior. Show your love to POTS warriors. Perfect for a POTS survivor, POTS fighter & POTS warrior. Wear Turquoise Ribbon proudly for support of those with POTS. For all who suffer from an abnormally large increase in heart rate. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.