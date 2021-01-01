From hodog2015

Potholders And Oven Mitts 8Pcs Sets, Silicone Gloves Oven Mitts Extra Long With Soft Cotton Lining, 500℉ Heat Resistant Non-Slip Flexible Oven Gloves

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

BPA free food grade silicone surface will block water and steam, so you can directly rinse with water without worrying about wetting the inside;②Whether taking out ingredients from the oven or using them in cooking, it effectively protects your hands from being burned, a good choice for thanksgiving and christmas gifts;③Thanks to the silicone cover design, our mitts is stain resistant and easy cleanable, with just some warm water and a little soap. You can also put them in washing machine if you are busy, they will come out as new;④The silicone cover helps you grip pans and plates easily without slipping or heating. The fiber cotton is breathable and soft, gives you a super comfortable wearing. The gray color fabric is more stain resistant.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com