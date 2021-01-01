From osmocote
Osmocote Pot Shots Fertilizer
Tending to your outdoor and indoor potted house plants is easy with Osmocote? PotShots? plant food nuggets. The specially formulated plant food consists of homogeneous granules covered by a proprietary coating derived from soybean oil. The coating ensures the slow-release of essential nutrients that feed your container plants for up to 6 months. The pre-measured blend of exceptional nutrition eliminates the guesswork and minimizes the risk of over- or under-feeding your container plants, while maintaining a stress-free and minimal feeding schedule. Backed by Osmocote? horticulturists, PotShots? nuggets work on even your heartiest potted plants. Application rates vary based on the size and volume of the plant's container. To apply, position the nugget(s) half-way between your container's edge and the plant's stem, then push 1-3 inches into the soil. For best results, follow the watering instructions on the label for specific plants. After the nutrients are fully released, simply discard the empty nugget shell and reapply. Each package contains 25 nuggets.