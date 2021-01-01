Postwick Contemporary Tufted Sofa Navy Blue - Christopher Knight Home

Looking for a classic yet modern touch to spruce up your living room space? This Christopher Knight Home Postwick Contemporary Tufted Sofa is here to fill that gaping void. With a deep button-tufted backrest and beautiful diamond stitching, this three-seater sofa brings your interior space the sophisticated and sleek atmosphere that you never knew you needed. This contemporary masterpiece is finished with lovely rounded arms, smooth T-shaped birch wood legs, and deep seating for a delightfully cozy place to curl up at home with your family. Color: Navy Blue. Pattern: Solid.