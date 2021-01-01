From sealy
Sealy Posturpedic Hutchinson Firm Tight Top - Mattress + Box Spring, California King, Gray
This upgraded spring mattress features motion-reducing response™ encased coils for all-over comfort, and a reinforced foam center third for targeted back and core support. The Stableedge™ pro increases durability, while the knit cover with Moistureprotect™ helps to keep you cool, and surface-guard technology™ keeps the mattress protected. Also available in faux Eurotop and pillowtop, in a soft, medium, or firm feel.Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Non-Toxic, Foam Layer, Cooling Layer, Cushioning Layer, Wrapped Coils, AntimicrobialAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 899 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: California KingMaximum Weight Limit: 500 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyethyleneComfort Type: FirmMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 83 Length/Inches, 21 Depth/Inches, 72 Width/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Certipur-Us CertifiedCountry of Origin: Made in US