Sealy Posturpedic Attendance Plush Pillow Top - Mattress + Box Spring, California King, White
Sealy Response LineOur innerspring mattresses offer exceptional full-body support with ease of movement, for that sleep-on-top feeling and the comfort you want. We use exclusive Posturepedic Technology to deliver the stable, all-over support you want, with reinforced support under the heaviest part of your body, where you need it most. Sealy Performance CollectionDurable all-over support, plus exclusive Posturepedic Technology for reinforced support where you need it most, for a truly comfortable night's sleep. Posturepedic TechnologyComfortLoft CoverResponse Pro Encased Coil SystemDuraFlex Edge System*Quilt/Comfort Layers: SealyCushion Air Foam, SealyCool Gel FoamDon't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Sealy Features: Mattress Top Type: Pillow TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Foam Layer, Fade Resistant, Fire ResistantAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 810 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: California KingBase Material: 100% PolyethyleneComfort Type: PlushMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 83 Length/Inches, 72 Width/Inches, 23 Depth/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US