Sealy Posturepedic Spring Netherton 12 in. Medium Memory Foam Tight Top Full Mattress Set with 9 in. High Foundation

Our innerspring medium feel mattresses offer exceptional full-body support with ease of movement for a responsive, sleep-on-top-of-the-mattress feeling. Sealy in coil design promotes proper alignment and supports you while you sleep, so you can wake up ready to take on the day. An upgraded spring mattress with motion-reducing encased coils, targeted back and core support and a reinforced edge for increased durability. The antibacterial, soft knit cover helps to keep you cool and your mattress protected.