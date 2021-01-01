From sealy
Sealy Posturepedic Plus, Tight Top 13-Inch Plush Soft Mattress with Surface-Guard, King, Grey
PLUSH TIGHT TOP—Get targeted support for your back and core with this plush tight top mattress featuring sturdy durable coils and extra-supportive gel memory foam, all topped with a refreshing cool-to-touch cover and soft feel SEALY POSTUREPEDIC SUPPORT—Developed through a history of working side-by-side with orthopedic specialists, our exclusive gel-infused memory foam technology targets the heaviest part of your body for extra core support and better sleep throughout the night LAYERS OF COMFORT—Fabric-encased coils and ultra-cushioning foam offer all-over comfort and reduced motion transfer for a peaceful night’s rest PROTECTIVE COVER—Feel refreshing cool-to-touch comfort the moment you lie down with a super soft, stretchy knit cover that also offers added protection from common allergens like dust mites and pet dander DURAFLEX COIL EDGE—1117 Densely-packed coils surround the edge for added durability, more sleeping area, and a solid seating surface for when you get out of bed