Sealy Posturepedic Plus 14 in. Soft Memory Foam Euro Pillow Top Full Mattress Set

Sleep deeper cradled in cloud-like comfort with this Sealy pillow top mattress. Balancing targeted relief for your back and core with cushioning comfort for your whole body, this Sealy pillow top supports quality sleep for a quality life. Cooling gel-infused memory foam at the center of the mattress provides targeted support where you need it most. Meanwhile, densely-packed ultra-durable coils and cushioning foam reduce motion transfer and provide pressure-relieving comfort for your whole body. And it's all topped with a relaxing cloud-like pillow top with a refreshing cool-to-touch cover and super-soft feel. Stop counting sheep and count on quality sleep with a Sealy Posturepedic mattress, backed by a 10-year warranty.