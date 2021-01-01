From bungalow rose
Poston Floral Brown Area Rug
Down to the last detail, this artisan-crafted area rug showcases rich dimensionality in its timeless traditional Persian-inspired design. This intricate design with ornamental accents and thick borders is illustrated in a range of brown colors, with red and orange accents. Crafted from EverStrand, a premium polyester yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, this eco-friendly rug offers the perfect balance of luxurious softness and dependable durability, ideal for busy and messy households. Available in runners scatters, and popular rectangle sizes such as 5x8 and 8x10, this area rug is a great choice for adding classic styling and vibrant coloring to any space in your home. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'