Sunflower Positivity Positivity Colorful Sunflower with Compass Center Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Fall sunflower print for women and girls. Sunflowers can help you gain direction in life. Gold, yellow, and compass print make a wonderful gift for women, average & plus size, and girls. All holidays. Spring, Summer, and Fall. Women's sunflower designs for fall are the perfect fashion statement. A pretty style for sunflower lovers and enthusiasts. La Marnaca makes wonderful gifts, birthdays, back to school, mother's day, grandmothers, Easter, birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only