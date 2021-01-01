From aveeno
Aveeno Positively Radiant Micellar Gel Facial Cleanser, 5.1 fl. oz
Enhance your skin's natural radiance with Aveeno Positively Radiant Micellar Gel Cleanser. From a dermatologist-recommended brand, this gel facial cleanser works like a magnet to draw out and wash away makeup, oil, and other skin-dulling impurities. With moisture-rich soy and kiwi complex, its unique formula is designed to attract and lock in moisture, leaving skin feeling hydrated, soft, and dewy. The hydrating gel cleanser is hypoallergenic, paraben-free, phthalate-free and non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog pores. The Aveeno Positively Radiant Collection is designed to enhance your natural radiance and give you a lit-from-within glow. Each soy enriched product targets tone and texture. Try other Positively Radiant products for a skin solution that's positively you.