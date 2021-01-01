Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Face Soy Moisturizer - SPF 15 - 4 fl oz

Advertisement
Help even skin tone and texture and reveal naturally radiant looking skin with Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen. This daily face moisturizer with sunscreen is clinically shown to help improve tone, texture, dullness, blotchiness, and dark spots. Formulated with Total Soy Complex, this lotion formula works to even skin tone and texture, fight the signs of early skin aging, reduce the look of dark spots and reflect light to visibly smooth imperfections, leaving skin glowing. Aveeno Positively Radiant Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 15 is oil-free, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, non-greasy and wearable under makeup. It includes an oxybenzone-free broad spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen to help protect your skin from further sun damage. The Positively Radiant collection is designed to enhance your natural radiance and give you a lit-from-within glow. Each Total Soy Complex enriched skincare product targets even tone and texture.