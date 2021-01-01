From novelty muay thai martial arts apparel
Positive Muay Thai Quote Tote Bag
Advertisement
This positive muay thai quote design is sure to be a hit at your next match or training session. Our motivational muay thai clothing makes a unique idea for muay thai practitioners and teachers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.