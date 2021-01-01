From quote

Positive - inspiring quote. motivational quotes Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

inspiring quote. Positive quotes. motivational. Cute Fun Simple Modern trend. Great gift idea for men, women, friends, family. Present for Birthday, Christmas. birthday gift. Christmas gift. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com