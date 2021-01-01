Portslade Extendable Solid Wood Pedestal Dining Table

The formal dining collection is a sight to behold! The pale fabric upholstery of the side and armchairs stands out in stunning contrast against the deep espresso finish of this enticing dining set. A wooden turned pedestal supports a round table, which features a chic silver trim along the apron, as well as an extension leaf to accommodate larger gatherings. Coordinate your dining area with the matching server and lighted curio, and let the sophisticated European flavor of the Portslade formal dining set permeate your home.