DOLCE & GABBANA Portofino Lemon-Print Leather Low-Top Sneakers

ONLY AT SAKS. Evocative of a summer at the Amalfi Coast, these leather sneakers are printed with lemons. Leather upper Round toe Lace-up vamp Rubber sole Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags. Women's Shoes - D & G Womens Shoes > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA. Size: 7.5.