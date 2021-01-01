Portledge 6 - Light Unique Wagon Wheel Chandelier
Description
Features:Suitable for damp locationsProduct care - dust with a dry soft clothHardwired systemChandelier includes 6' of chain and 10' of wireFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: Wagon WheelNumber of Lights: 6Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: UpFinish: Matte Black w/ Brass AccentsSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: YesShade Color: SeededShade Material: GlassPrimary Material: MetalGlass Type: SeededFabric Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: Sloped Ceiling Adapter Included: Swag Light: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 277Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Transformer: Product Care: Dust with a dry soft clothPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Handmade: NoHandmade Material: Designer: NoDesigner Type: Hanging Method: WITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Classic IndustrialMetal Type: Wood Type: Craftsmanship Type: Cable / Wiring: Made to Order: NoCompatible Downrod Part Number: Remote Control Included: NoLicensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Dark Sky Compliant: ETL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: cETL Listed: NoUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: cUL Listed: NoISTA 1A Certified: SGS NA Listed Mark: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: YesEnergy Star Compliant: YesUSDA BioBased Product: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: <