Boahaus Portland TV Stand, TV's up to 70 inches, 02 cabinets, 02 shelves

Give to your living room a modern renovation with the Portland TV Stand. It features a curved-modern shape with a color contrast that will give the touch of modernity our living room needs. On center side of the TV stand, there are two shelves with cable cord management, that hold your entertainment components like gaming systems, a DVD player, remotes and more. On both sides you will find two cabinets where you can storage from books to table games. The Portland TV Stand made from high quality engineered wood that meets environmental requirements with metal feet. Assembly is required. It must be attached to the wall. Dimensions are 23.43” H x 70.86” W x 15.75” D. It fits TV’s up to 70 inches.