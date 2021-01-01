Advertisement
From all-day comfort to durability, keep your goals on track starting from the ground up with the Stance Portland Trailblazers PKWY by Stance Home Away 2-Pack of socks. FEEL360 Technology reduces odor, regulates temperatures, and increases resilience with premium twisted yarns. Infiknit construction provides exceptional durability and protection from ripping and tearing. Anatomical cushioning conforms to your foot to help reduce bulk while providing a comfort. Pack includes (2) pairs of multicolor socks. A thin, close fitted sock that is lightweight and breathable. Classic height hits mid-point of lower leg. 70% polyester, 14% combed cotton, 13% nylon, 3% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.