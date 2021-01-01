Kalco Lighting Portland LED Flushmount Light - Color: Clear - Size: 10 In

The Portland LED Flushmount by Kalco Lighting brings a simple, tailored touch to its environment. A dome-shaped glass shade is matched with a beautifully finished metal band and a minimal finial accent for a sophisticated look. Within, an energy-efficient source of illumination shines, diffusing evenly through the glass shade around it to lend a balanced blend of form and function to spaces, pairing perfectly with a wide range of design and decor styles. Shape: Bowl. Color: Clear. Finish: Winter Brass