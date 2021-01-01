From better trends
Better Trends Oval Striped Area Rug, Natural
Make your interiors look luxurious, and give it a cozy feel with this Portland Chenille Collection of braided rugs. Its durable 100% Wool yarn provides elegance to your decor for years to come. With its designer looks and braided details, this piece pairs well with almost any modern, contemporary, and transitional decor. Its up-to-date silhouette is sure to enliven any room in your home. Featuring a classic design with contemporary vibes, this Wool rug is braided using modern machinery. It is made using a muted color tone in stripe design which provides it with a sophisticated appeal. The overall braided pattern, and use of excellent quality Wool material, add strength, and durability for high traffic indoor spaces. The Portland Collection of braided rugs is double-sided reversible, it is made of 100% Wool for durability and can be used for an extended period of time. Portland Collection is available in 4 colors and 6 sizes and is sold separately.