From w&p
w&p Porter Utensil Set in Blush.
Advertisement
w&p Porter Utensil Set in Blush. w&p Porter Utensil Set in Blush. Put a fork in single-use plastic waste. This compact set of stainless steel silverware keeps a slim profile, while the silicone carrying case helps things stay clean in transit.. Food-grade stainless steel, silicone sleeve. Durable yet lightweight. The sturdy fork, sharp knife and rounded spoon make every meal feel special, whether you're camping, traveling or working. Adult-sized utensils fit in the carrying case to keep cutlery clean in your bag. Each piece is dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanup. Includes fork, spoon, and knife. WNDP-WA9. WP-PUT-BL. Founded by Josh Williams and Eric Prum, w&p began with one product and a big idea that the things you use to cook, eat and drink could have a positive impact on your life and the world around you. At w&p, they make food and beverage essentials that empower you to live your best life, today. The way we cook, eat and drink is changing faster than ever and they're on a mission to create products that can keep up and carry you through your day. Their methods are simple: Make the best products - inspired by real people - and leave the world a better place while doing it by eliminating waste with reusable products and ensuring responsible manufacturing practices throughout their supply chain.