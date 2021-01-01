From heininger
Heininger PortablePET SUV Twistep Dog Hitch Step
Advertisement
Give your best friend the boost he needs to get into the back of your SUV with the Heininger PortablePET SUV Twistep Pet Step. This instant, multi-use step provides your canine companion with low-impact, low-stress access into and out of the vehicle. Repeated jumping can aggravate or even cause serious joint and musculoskeletal conditions, and lifting a large dog into a vehicle can do the same to you! It’s ideal for use with dogs of all ages and sizes–avoids unnecessary stress on a young dog’s growing hips and joints, gives an active dog a helpful step up after a long day of outdoor activity, and helps an older dog with limited mobility climb into the vehicle.