From lotiyo
Portable USB Desk Fan, 2-Speed Control USB Powered Fan, USB Cable, DC Brushless Motor, Quiet Operation for Home, Office
Advertisement
[Large and Compact]USB Desk Fan are Larger in Size and Wind, and the has a Circulating Air Function, which can help you Quickly Cooling Down. Two gear which can be variable speed design provides you more choices in different temperature environments. [Ultra-Quiet]Equipped with a high-tech silent motor, this fan does not create much sound while operating. Hence you can be assured of a peaceful ambiance while delivering high airflow, thus creating an impeccable work atmosphere for you. [Multiple Ways of USB Power]This fan comes with USB cable that is compatible with most devices. So, you can operate it with your laptop, power bank, adapter, and other USB-enabled devices. This wide range of options makes this fan suitable for both home and office use. [Adjustable & Easy to Clean]The fan head can be tilted from 135 degrees, adjusting to your requirements. You can easily direct the airflow as necessary. Its front cover is easily removable, allowing you to clean the fan blades in a