Portable Storage Case- Secure Locks & 23 Compartments with Removable Dividers for Hardware, Screws, Bolts, Nails, Beads, Jewelry & More by Stalwart

23 COMPARTMENTS- This carry case features 23 compartments, providing an organized way to store nails, bolts, screws, and other hardware. In addition, this case easily stores crafts, beads, office supplies, fishing tackle and more! REMOVABLE DIVIDERS- The removable dividers in each of the bins allows you to customize this handy organizer to fit your needs. Simply pull dividers up to remove and make room for larger items, or press down to lock dividers in place, keeping small parts separated! PORTABLE- With secure latches, this case ensures that whatever you store inside will stay put. It also has a convenient carrying handle, making it portable and travel friendly. Easily store it in your garage, closet, shed, or vehicle. DURABLE- This case is built to withstand use during tough do-it-yourself jobs! The rugged parts organizer is made of long-lasting plastic and can keep your items safe through the wear and tear of travel and regular use. PRODUCT DETAILS- Material: Polypropylene. Dimensions: (L) 15.75 x (W) 12.25" x (H) 2.5”. 23 Compartments with Removable Dividers. Color: Black, Red and Clear.