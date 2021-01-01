From koomdigi
Portable Protector Case Cover for AirTags, Soft Silicone Anti-Scratch Protective Skin Case, with AirTag Key Chain, AirTags Holders, and Finder.
Advertisement
?High-quality Material?: Made of soft silicone, this protective cover case is professionally designed for Air-tags; a metallic key chain not easy to rust for long-time use. Anti-lost with Key chain Design?:The protective cover comes with a keychain, which easily attach to your bag, purse or belt loop, you can carry your case everywhere without losing them. Easy to Install?:The exposed hole design on both sides is very conducive to signal transmission and humanized installation. Just put your label in the silicone sleeve. This protective case come with keychain, you can attach it to your car key, your bag, Child's schoolbag, dog leash, the valuables and more. Easily swap and change where you attach your case on the things you want to keep track of? Protective?:This case skin cover features independent design to be easy to use and carry. Key chain ring closure keeps the case stay closed and avoid case sliding out accidentally. Pro-Grade Silicone for the Max Drop-protection.