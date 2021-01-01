Portable Personal Shakes Smoothies Blender - Mini Juicer With USB Rechargeable Battery & Small Mix Fruit And Milk Blender Cup Home Office Travel White

High efficiency: This juicer has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery. Motor speed up to 22,000 RPM. The 7.4V motor comes with 6 stainless steel food grade super sharp blades. Excellent performance to make shakes and smoothies in less than 40 seconds.Portable design: The unique design can separate the base and the cup body. And the USB interface design, when you need to charge, you can easily charge through the power supply, laptop, computer and other USB devices.One Button Blending/Cleaning: simple button touch. 380ml capacity when cleaning, just put an appropriate amount of water in the cup and press the button to automatically clean. This can save you a lot of trouble.Portable blender: This handheld blender is equipped with a travel cover for easy carrying. You can drink nutritious juices, milkshakes or smoothies wherever you want, such as home, office, gym, travel or any other outdoor activities. In addition, it can be taken on the plane.Environmental protection: The juicer juice blender cup is made of food-grade non-toxic and environmentally friendly PCTG material, high-quality ABS shell, and food-grade 304 stainless steel. can also make baby food，A good day starts with healthy and nutritious juice made by portable blender.