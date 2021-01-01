Port Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge (304303-1052)

The Port Outdoor Wall Light from Hubbardton Forge is offered with a selection of unique glass options, each with a slightly different, modern aesthetic. The bowl-shaped, glass diffuser, which is framed by a round metal strip. Ideal for outdoor locations in need of ambient, diffused light, and an interesting decorative element. Creates an outdoor space of exceptional warmth and beauty. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Coastal finishes all for use in saltwater environments. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Globe. Finish: Coastal Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting