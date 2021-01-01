From puredown
puredown poredown Mattress Pad, Queen, White
Ultimate comfortable and breathable white down mattress pad topper perfectly contours to your body and provides a feeling of total relaxation during sleeping Top Layer: T300 cotton fabric with twill, Middle Layer: box stitched fabric, Bottom Layer: T233 fabric Inner Filling: 50% White Feather, 50% White Down Item size: 60*80*15" Mattress pad will be packed in a sealed PVC bag during delivery All of our products follow the Responsible Down Standard. The stuffing of our products are selected, cleaned and disinfected carefully,recyclable and . Down and feather that we choose is odorless and lightweight. With its high fluffyness and softness, our product can significantly improve users' sleeping quality. Users will feel less pressure during sleeping