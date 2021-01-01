Porcelina Edge LED Vanity Light by Justice Design Group - Color: Grey - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (PNA-8681-WAVE-NCKL)

The Porcelina Edge LED Vanity Light by Justice Design Group is a great option for bringing some unique texture to an otherwise sleek contemporary bathroom. This it is able to do courtesy of the shade: an open rectangular bar made out of Faux Porcelain Resin (which looks and acts just like porcelain, but is much stronger). The surface texture molded into the shade is shown off to its utmost thanks to the minimalist Metal structure and supports. Install horizontally above a mirror or vertically alongside it to meet any task and ambient light needs in a bath or vanity area. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Color: Grey. Finish: Brushed Nickel