6 Ounce Porcelain Ramekins, Set Of 6 Oven Safe Souffle Dishes For Baking, Stackable Souffle Ramekin For Creme Brulees, Pudding, Salsas, Desserts, Snac

Attractive Assorted Color — Blue GradientMake all your favorites for the whole party by using these unique 6 oz souffle dishes. They’re sure to be the talk of your party table.Neatly and smooth inside the fixed chute, with flared rims, easy to stack, both modern and practical.Care and use:Avoid severe temperature changes；Keep dry thoroughly before putting it away；Always use oven gloves when removing ramekins from oven or microwaveOven, dishwasher, microwave and freezer safeDoes not absorb odors, flavors or bacteriaClassic Design Fits any DécorFor a modern and simple take on a classic design — Classical straight, ridged sides and unique flared rim, fits most decors, and they are shaped for easy stacking.Attractive color and the like, is convenient to take these ramekins at any time in your kitchen and home.Versatility for Oven-to-Table UseServed with a suitable size, these soufflé dishes are perfect for serving crème brulee, souffle, pudding, dips, and more.Moreover, these ramekins are ideal for serving hot and cold dishes: Strong enough to handle the frigid temperatures of the freezer to the sweltering heat of the oven.Thoughtful Housewarming Gift IdeaHousehold gifts like these ramekins, with the unique designs and attractive colors, enhancing the beauty of your kitchen and is also a thoughtful gift for friends' birthday, Christmas and other memorable days. Color: Blue