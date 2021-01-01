From zhong_hua
Porcelain Mini Souffle Dishes, Ramekins - 2.5 Ounce For Souffle, Creme Brulee And Dipping Sauces - Set Of 6
Advertisement
VERSATILE! PERFECT SINGLE SERVING SIZE - Sweese ramekins are versatile dishes for souffle, creme brulee, jams, dipping sauces, french onion soup, blueberry crumble, drawn butter, olives, quiche and ice cream. And It is the right one and let everyone enjoy delicious food without worrying over-eat! If you need a larger souffle dish, EASY CLEANING - These soufflé dishes are stackable and DON'T take up a lot of space in your cupboard. They have a glazed coating so it is quite smooth, so easy to clean! You can wash them with soap and hot water or place them into your dishwasher.BRIGHT WHITE COLORING - Sweese porcelain ramekin dishes have industry-favorite traditional contours, and french white color adds a stylistic touch and brightens up your mornings. Sleek ramekins are sure to create a dining experience your guests won't soon forget. Color: Red