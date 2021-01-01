overandback White Porcelain Lodge Serve Bowl

From overandback
This white porcelain serve bowl from overandback is a traditional round serve bowl with rustic wood looking accent handles made from dolomite. This is a beautiful serve bowl that has a lodge feel because of the handles, but could also be used in modern design as a serve bowl or as a decorative accent bowl. The Lodge Serve Bowl measures 13" x 11" x 5.5" and has a 96 ounce capacity. Pair this item with the Lodge Serve Platter in the same collection, sold separately. Items from overandback come in a re-shipper box for safety and do not ship in a gift box.