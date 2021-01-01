Justice Design Group POR-8802-WAVE Limoges 12" Wall Sconce Bisque Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Justice Design Group POR-8802-WAVE Limoges 12" Wall Sconce Limoges - The Limoges Collection offers translucent porcelain lighting with a contemporary flair. Classic in design, these exquisite fixtures are notable for the delicate impressions embossed into fine porcelain shades.Features:Comes with a translucent porcelain bowl shadeHousing is constructed of translucent porcelainUL rated for use in damp locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 4.25"Width: 12"Depth: 5.25"Extension: 5.25"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 1Wattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Voltage: 120v Bisque