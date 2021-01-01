Justice Design Group POR-8768-10-WAVE Limoges 12 Light 1 Tier Chandelier with Porcelain Wave Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Justice Design Group POR-8768-10-WAVE Limoges 12 Light 1 Tier Chandelier with Porcelain Wave Shade The Limoges Collection offers translucent porcelain lighting with a contemporary flair. Classic in design, these exquisite fixtures are notable for the delicate impressions embossed into fine porcelain shades.Features:Comes with cylinder-shaped shadesHousing is constructed of Durable Metal ensuring years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this modelUL Rated for use in damp locationsUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationSupplemental mounting support required independent of j-boxDesigned for 8' high ceilingsShades made of translucent porcelainDimensions:Diameter: 28"Height: 23"Width: 28"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 12Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 720Voltage: 120v Brushed Nickel