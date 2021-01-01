From coach
COACH Poppy Wedge
Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. The COACH Poppy Wedge is a chic update on the classic espadrille style. An open-toed suede upper is accented with a leather ankle strap. Upper, lining, and insole made of leather material. Espadrille rope wrapped wedge midsole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 1 2 in Weight: 12 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.